Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-2446
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy May Wilson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nancy May Wilson Obituary
Nancy May Wilson, 75, passed away April 14, 2019, in a local hospital.
She was born in Lake Charles, and graduated from McNeese Nursing School. She worked for Lake Charles Memorial Heart and Vascular Center and worked for Don Parker Jewelers. She was of the Baptist faith. Nancy was an accomplished seamtress. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Jerry Wilson of Lake Charles; sons, Jerry Wilson Jr. and wife Donna of Lake Charles, Michael Wilson and wife Susan of Iowa; brother, Walter Hanna of Lake Charles; sister, Lettie Bell Vander Zwaag of Memphis, Tenn.; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, April 18, 2019, at 7 p.m. at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. The Rev. Ronnie Estes will officiate. The visitation will begin at 5 p.m. until time of service.
Published in American Press on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now