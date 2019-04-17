|
|
Nancy May Wilson, 75, passed away April 14, 2019, in a local hospital.
She was born in Lake Charles, and graduated from McNeese Nursing School. She worked for Lake Charles Memorial Heart and Vascular Center and worked for Don Parker Jewelers. She was of the Baptist faith. Nancy was an accomplished seamtress. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Jerry Wilson of Lake Charles; sons, Jerry Wilson Jr. and wife Donna of Lake Charles, Michael Wilson and wife Susan of Iowa; brother, Walter Hanna of Lake Charles; sister, Lettie Bell Vander Zwaag of Memphis, Tenn.; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, April 18, 2019, at 7 p.m. at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. The Rev. Ronnie Estes will officiate. The visitation will begin at 5 p.m. until time of service.
Published in American Press on Apr. 17, 2019