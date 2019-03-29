Mrs. Nanette Price Rougeau went to her heavenly home Tuesday, March 26, 2019, peacefully in her residence. She was born June 27, 1954, in Wyandotte, Mich.

Nanette was a lifelong resident of Lake Charles, La., graduate of LaGrange High School and a member of First Pentecostal Church. Being a homemaker, she was a great cook with hobbies including: arts and crafts, gardening, watching western shows and fishing. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister who enjoyed spending time with her family.

Nanette­ is the daughter of Elista Domingue Price and the late Raymond Price. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Michelle Rougeau; two sisters, Kathleen Duhon and Bernadette Price; her in-laws, Harold and Betty Rougeau; sister-in-law, Terri Rougeau Comeaux; and brother-in-law, Robert Spears.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 46 years, Randall (Randy) Rougeau; one son, Paul Rougeau (Rachel); two daughters, Melissa Rougeau Timman (Jason) and Rachel Rougeau; grandchildren, Krystan, Madelyn, Cassidy, Gabrielle, Mary Claire, Nathan, Joshua, William and Anna; one brother, Raymond J. Price (Laurie); three sisters, Angela Spears, Sandra Istre (Gerald) and MaryAnne Widgeon; and a host of nieces, nephews and family.

A service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at First Pentecostal Church, 320 Bunker Road, Lake Charles.

The family requests that donations be made in lieu of flowers to Ethel Precht Hope Breast Cancer Fund or First Pentecostal Church of Lake Charles.