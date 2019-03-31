Naomi Riling Holloman, 100, a resident of Lake Charles passed from this life on March 29, 2019 surrounded by her family in the comfort of her own home.

She was a native of Lake Charles and lived there all of her life. She was a graduate of Saint Charles Academy in 1936 and was a faithful member of Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. She was a member of the Adoration Group since 1991. Naomi was a junior Catholic daughter at 16 years old and at 17, became a member of the Catholic Daughters and the Alter Society and continued until the time of her death. Mrs. Holloman served for 20 years with the annual Retreat for the aged. She was a member of the Saint Monica study club, which began in 1940 with some graduates of St. Charles Academy and stayed together until almost all died.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Mathilda Riling Sr.; husband, William P. Holloman Sr.; her daughter, Paula Marie Holloman; her son, William P. Holloman Jr.; son-in-law, John Trouth; sisters, Margaret Pendarvis (David) and Gertrude Cleaton (James); and brother, George Riling Jr. (Bea).

She leaves to cherish her memory her loving children, Deanie Holloman Klepzig and husband Charles of Lake Charles and Julia Holloman Trouth of Carlyss; brother, Frank Riling; grandchildren, Paul Tassin (Anne), Melisse Leger (David), Melinda Thibodeaux (Craig), Daniel Wolf, Nicholas W. Lewing, Zachary P. Lewing, William Holloman III (Michelle), Christopher Holloman, David Champion (Penny) and Michael Champion (Tiffany); 20 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

A special thank you to Brighton Bridge, especially Melinda Keller and Geneva Wilson; her caregivers, Doris Celestine, Retta Broussard, Betty Theriot, Karen Fuselier and Rhonda Sullivan; Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion, Sally Lawrence; and the Lowrys who drove Mrs. Holloman to Perpetual Adoration for a number of years.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to a local church mission or a in Mrs. Holloman's memory.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home. A rosary will be prayed at 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Our Lady Queen of Heaven. Monsignor Danny Torres is to officiate. Burial will follow at Consolata Cemetery. Published in American Press on Mar. 31, 2019