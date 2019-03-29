Home

Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 528-0240
Natalie Fontenot


Natalie Fontenot
1966 - 2019
Natalie Fontenot Obituary
"I'll fly away dear Lord, I'll fly away"
Natalie Fontenot gained her wings Monday, March 25, after a battle with a lengthy illness. She was born Sept. 29, 1966, to Robert and Evelyne Fontenot. She was a lifelong resident of Sulphur and was known as "Nanie" to her family and friends.
She is survived by her mother, Evelyne; her two brothers, John and Erick; her children, Christyen, Natashia, Jonathan, Nikki; grandchildren, Jaydon, Billy, Ezra and Rylan. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Fontenot.
Funeral service will be held at Robinson Funeral Home in Sulphur on March 30. Visitation starts at 10 a.m. Service will be at 1 p.m.
Published in American Press on Mar. 29, 2019
