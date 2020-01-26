Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 528-0240
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
2:00 PM
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
View Map
Burial
Following Services
New Hackberry Cemetery
Hackberry, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nathalie Hebert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nathalie Trahan Hebert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nathalie Trahan Hebert Obituary
Nathalie Trahan Hebert, 85, passed away peacefully at her home on Jan. 25, 2020.
Nathalie is survived by her two sons, Ronnie Hebert and wife Cindy of Lindale, Texas and Michael Hebert and wife Diana of Hackberry; four daughters, Beverly Carlin of Hackberry, Brenda Dropik and husband Rick of Moss Bluff, Carolyn Welch and husband David of Carlyss and Patty Brown and husband Kenny of Hackberry; 22 grandchildren; 56 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; one brother, Curtis Trahan; two sisters, Shirley Simon and Lili Mae Ducote; and numerous other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 65 years, August "A.J." Hebert; her parents, Uriah and Hattie Jinks Trahan; her brothers, Alvin Trahan, Aaron Trahan, Willie Trahan and Warren Trahan; and her sisters, Sadie Mae Trahan and Gladys Fay Ennis.
Services for Nathalie will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home in Sulphur. Burial will follow at New Hackberry Cemetery in Hackberry. The family will receive friends on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home from 5-8 p.m.and visitation will resume on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Published in American Press on Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nathalie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -