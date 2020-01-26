|
|
Nathalie Trahan Hebert, 85, passed away peacefully at her home on Jan. 25, 2020.
Nathalie is survived by her two sons, Ronnie Hebert and wife Cindy of Lindale, Texas and Michael Hebert and wife Diana of Hackberry; four daughters, Beverly Carlin of Hackberry, Brenda Dropik and husband Rick of Moss Bluff, Carolyn Welch and husband David of Carlyss and Patty Brown and husband Kenny of Hackberry; 22 grandchildren; 56 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; one brother, Curtis Trahan; two sisters, Shirley Simon and Lili Mae Ducote; and numerous other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 65 years, August "A.J." Hebert; her parents, Uriah and Hattie Jinks Trahan; her brothers, Alvin Trahan, Aaron Trahan, Willie Trahan and Warren Trahan; and her sisters, Sadie Mae Trahan and Gladys Fay Ennis.
Services for Nathalie will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home in Sulphur. Burial will follow at New Hackberry Cemetery in Hackberry. The family will receive friends on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home from 5-8 p.m.and visitation will resume on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Published in American Press on Jan. 27, 2020