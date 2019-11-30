|
|
Nathan Demone Syas, 43, affectionately known as "Nate," was born on Feb. 4, 1976, to Rosa Syas and Horace J. Lewis Sr. Nathan worked in the construction field until he became ill.
On Nov. 21, 2019, God called him home to take his rest.
Funeral service will be Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at Combre Funeral Home, 1200 Mill St., Lake Charles, La. Funeral will be at noon at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 612 Louisiana Ave., Lake Charles, La. Burial will be in Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Cemetery.
Published in American Press on Nov. 30, 2019