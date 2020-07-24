Nathan Ray Fontenot, 90, of Bell City, La., was called Home on July 22, 2020.

He was born on Dec. 18, 1929, one of eight children born to Garland Joseph and Hazel Derouen Fontenot. He attended Bell City High School and he was on the basketball and track teams. It was in high school that he would meet his would-be wife, Eugenia "Jean" Lorrain. If he was not helping the family on the farm, you would find him following the tracks to Hayes to visit his High School Sweet Heart, a quarter in his pocket for movie tickets and a Coke.

Even from a young age, family was important to him, so much, that three weeks prior to graduation he left school to help on the family farm. In January 1951, he and Jean exchanged vows and they made Lake Charles their home and in February he entered into the U.S. Army, serving in the Korean War. He received an honorable discharge in January 1953 and returned home to his beloved wife and first born daughter, Lorraine.

He was a humble but proud father, doting on his family as they needed, ensuring their needs were met. In December 1953, Nathan Jr. was welcomed into the family, followed by Michael in 1955, Marilyn in 1956 and Robert in 1957. He enjoyed spending time with his family when he was not working, often they would hunt and fish or he would be found in his garden. He was a hard working family oriented man and was employed in the Oil Field until his retirement. Although he was not able to attend church on Sundays, nothing brought more joy to him than the meal and fellowship he shared with his family on Sunday dinners.

When his first grandchild was born, he earned the name "Paw Paw," a title he held with pride. As he was with his own children, he loved spoiling them, sneaking them a morsel of icing even before they were ready for food. When they were older they enjoyed hunting and fishing at his favorite honey holes and staying at the camp by the Lorraine bridge. He was involved with anything they were doing, was their biggest cheerleader and you'd always find him rooting them on from the sidelines. He welcomed the long drives and good conversation to be had with his family as they traveled to watch Mike Jr. play baseball when he was with the Cubs, Giants, Orioles, and Philly's. When he was not running the roads with the grandchildren, you'd find him sneaking food to the raccoon family that lived under his porch.

He was welcomed into Heaven by his wife; Eugenia; a son, Dr. Nathan R Fontenot Jr.; his parents; and three brothers, Donald, Paul and Curtis Fontenot; and a sister, Dorothy "Dot" Lavoi.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Lorraine (Eddie) Fogg, Jean H. Fontenot, Michael (Lisa) Fontenot, Marilyn (Richard) Breaux, Robert (Cindy) Fontenot; 18 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Sue Breaux, Linda (Jimmy) Granger and Tony Fontenot.

For the health and safety of the family and friends, the services are private. Nathan will be laid to rest on Saturday, July 25, 2020 in Derouen/Lorraine Cemetery.

