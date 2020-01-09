Home

Nathan Terrell Scalisi


1943 - 2020
Nathan Terrell Scalisi Obituary
Nathan Terrell Scalisi passed away Jan. 6, 2020, in a local hospital. He was born Feb. 22, 1943, to Mary Louise Dronet and Jerome John Scalisi. He worked for many years as an insulator with Insulators Local 112 until he retired. He loved to work in his garden and cook Black Magic Spaghetti for his family and friends. Always an avid sports fan, he was especially fond of football, a true fan of the N.O. Saints and LSU. Geaux Tigers.
Mr. Scalisi is survived by his wife; five children; three step-children; two brothers and three sisters; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and several cousins.
Mr. Scalisi chose to be cremated with a special Memorial Service to be held at a later date.
Published in American Press on Jan. 9, 2020
