Natho Laray Booth, 84, was born on September 16, 1935 in Gorman, Texas as the only son to Elton Evans Booth and Opal Ferguson Booth. Dad entered the gates of Heaven on Sunday December 15, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at the Veterans Home of Southwest Louisiana, in Jennings.
Natho graduated from Welsh High School where he was an outstanding athlete participating in basketball, football, track, and volleyball. Following his high school career, he was awarded a track scholarship to attend Texas A&M University. He then enlisted in the Army and served as a decoder in Petersburg, Virginia for two years. Following in his father's footsteps, Dad was shown a new love for the oil industry. He was employed by Shell Oil Company and retired after 33 years working offshore as a Production Foreman.
After retirement, Natho became a Deacon at First Baptist Church in Crowley, then moved to Zachary to continue his service to God at First Baptist Church of Zachary. He was an avid golfer and played as many times a week as he possibly could. He hit 3 hole-in-ones during his golfing career.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elton Evans Booth and Opal Ferguson Booth.
Those left to cherish his memories are Bridget Booth McCown (Toby), Lisa Booth Henry (Scott), Debbie Christ Morales ( Daniel), Allison Forbes Dillon (Shannon), Shane Forbes (Susan); grandchildren, Michael, Justin, Megan, Daniel, Derrick, Trinity, Cale, and Luke; great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Alex, Beckett, Christopher, Amanda, and Elena.
Visitation will be from 3:00 - 8:00 pm on Tuesday and will resume at 10:00 am until time of service on Wednesday at First Baptist Church in Welsh. Funeral Services will be held at 11am Wednesday December 18, 2019 at the church. Rev. Pat Deshotel and Rev. Les Colvin will officiate. Burial will follow in Oaklawn Cemetery in Welsh.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Michael McCown, Daniel Morales, Justin McCown, Derrick Morales, Cale Doiga, and Luke Doiga.
The family would like to express their grateful appreciation for the compassionate care given by Dr. Jess Anderson and Tamara Dayton of Zachary and the staff of Southwest Louisiana War Veterans Home in Jennings.
Memorial donations may be made to Zachary First Baptist Church, Southwest Louisiana War Veterans Home in Jennings, or any charitable organization of your choice.
Published in American Press on Dec. 17, 2019