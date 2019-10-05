|
Nelda Joyce Stanley, 83, of Sulphur, passed into the arms of her Savior on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Holly Hill Nursing Home. She was born to her late parents, Edwin and Viola Alston on June 22, 1936, in DeQuincy. She was an LPN for 15 years at Holly Hill Nursing Home and also worked at the Green Hill Nursing Home for 15 years. Nelda loved fishing, hunting, and camping. She was known for her cat head biscuits and squirrel. She was a lifelong member of Bible Baptist Church in DeQuincy. Most of all, she loved her children and grandchildren very much.
She is survived by her son, Dannie Lee Stanley of Vidor, Texas; two daughters, Millie Gill and husband Gene of Sulphur, Susan Henry and husband Gary of Sulphur; one brother, Curtis Alston of Pinehurst, Texas; one sister, Murphy Carlisle of San Angelo, Texas; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and her special grandson, Patrick Coleman and wife Lori of Sulphur.
Nelda was preceded in death by her husband, Danford Stanley; two sons, Dan Stanley and Ernest Stanley.
Service will be held at Maplewood First Baptist Church on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Bro. Ron Fox and Bro. Jeremy Blocker officiating. Visitation will be at Hixson Sulphur Memorial on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visitation will resume at Maplewood First Baptist Church on Monday, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Perkins Cemetery.
Published in American Press on Oct. 5, 2019