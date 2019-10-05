Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hixson Sulphur Memorial
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Maplewood First Baptist Church
Service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Maplewood First Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Nelda Stanley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nelda Joyce Stanley


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nelda Joyce Stanley Obituary
Nelda Joyce Stanley, 83, of Sulphur, passed into the arms of her Savior on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Holly Hill Nursing Home. She was born to her late parents, Edwin and Viola Alston on June 22, 1936, in DeQuincy. She was an LPN for 15 years at Holly Hill Nursing Home and also worked at the Green Hill Nursing Home for 15 years. Nelda loved fishing, hunting, and camping. She was known for her cat head biscuits and squirrel. She was a lifelong member of Bible Baptist Church in DeQuincy. Most of all, she loved her children and grandchildren very much.
She is survived by her son, Dannie Lee Stanley of Vidor, Texas; two daughters, Millie Gill and husband Gene of Sulphur, Susan Henry and husband Gary of Sulphur; one brother, Curtis Alston of Pinehurst, Texas; one sister, Murphy Carlisle of San Angelo, Texas; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and her special grandson, Patrick Coleman and wife Lori of Sulphur.
Nelda was preceded in death by her husband, Danford Stanley; two sons, Dan Stanley and Ernest Stanley.
Service will be held at Maplewood First Baptist Church on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Bro. Ron Fox and Bro. Jeremy Blocker officiating. Visitation will be at Hixson Sulphur Memorial on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visitation will resume at Maplewood First Baptist Church on Monday, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Perkins Cemetery.
Published in American Press on Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nelda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.