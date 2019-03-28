Nelda Lee Rivers, 95, passed away on March 26, 2019, at a local hospital.

Nelda was born in Vinton, La., on Aug. 8, 1923, to Solomon and Leeoma Singleton Miller. She finished high school there and Vincent Business College in Lake Charles. She worked as secretary and payroll clerk for various companies. She was a member of Boulevard Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Jana Cameron (Gary); granddaughter, Denise Kihyet (Seth); great grandsons, Gaige and Colin; step-sons, Donald River (Kristy), Randy Hart, Darrell Hart (Jaime), Brett Hart, Paul B. Hart (Rachel); step-daughter, Maria Hart; niece, Caroline Keene; and 11 step grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Solomon and Leeoma Miller; sisters, Irene Roberts and Marguerite Smith; brother, Thurston Miller; husbands, Lawrence H. Rivers, Paul C. Hart; and E.A. Carron; and step-son Alan Rivers.

A funeral service will be held at Johnson Funeral Home at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 29. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens. The Rev. Ronnie Estes will officiate. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, and will resume at the funeral home at 9 a.m. until the start of the service. Published in American Press on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary