Nelda Stanley
1942 - 2020
Nelda Stanley, 77, of Lake Charles, La., passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, in a local hospital with her children by her side.
Nelda was born on Sept. 11, 1942, in Franklin, La., to Ina Foreman and Placid Chesson. She grew up in Grand Lake, La., and attended Grand Lake High School, before moving to Lake Charles. She was a graduate of LaGrange High School. She was married to Daniel Gene Stanley Sr. for 60 years. She and Gene owned and operated Stanley Electric together for many years. She retired from ERA Helicopters in 2004.
More recently, Gene was Pastor of Bethany Baptist Church in LeBleu Settlement, where he and Nelda both served faithfully for many years. She played piano for church services at Bethany. She was an outstanding cook, and made sure that everyone had plenty to eat. She and Gene enjoyed many "Goldwing Adventures" together.
She is survived by her three children, Daniel G. Stanley Jr. (Mary) of Lake Charles, Derek G. Stanley (Stephanie) of Carlyss, La., and Denise Miller (Scotty) of Big Lake, La.; grandchildren, Britnie LaBove (Justin), Tyler Stanley (Taylor), Taylor Daughenbaugh (Jordan), Christian Cessna (Austin), Raegan Hermann (Andrew), Deven Conner (Sean), Elizabeth Conner (Greg), Ella Stanley and Ava Stanley; great-grandchildren, Peyton Brizendine, JJ, Kimbul and Asher LaBove, Samuel, Solomon and Stephen Cessna, Nora and Lucy Daughenbaugh and Greyson and Graham Conner.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Gene Stanley Sr.; her parents; and siblings, Lilton Chesson Sr., Edward Chesson, Betty Duhon, Louella Hinton, Thelma Joyce Precht, Pearl Thompson and Lela Belle Chesson.
In compliance with current state regulations, private services have been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles for the immediate family only. Service will be officiated by the Rev. Randall Chesson. Burial will take place in Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. A memorial gathering will be held at Bethany Baptist Church at a later date.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Dr. Jerry Hebert, Dr. Michael Broussard, the ER and ICU Staff of Lake Charles Memorial Hospital, Lake Charles Memorial Home Health, MD Anderson, and Dr. Montalban Bravo and Staff.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center, and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Published in American Press on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Gathering
Bethany Baptist Church
Service
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
12 entries
May 5, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Stacey Chesson
Family
May 5, 2020
Denise, I am so sorry for your loss. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Holly LaBove
Friend
May 5, 2020
Denise I am so sorry for your loss. Your mom always greeted me with a smile when I worked with y'all at ERA.
Sharon David
May 5, 2020
We had the privilege of knowing your mom and dad. There were genuine sweet people. We are praying for you.
Doyle And Gena Evans
Friend
May 5, 2020
My sympathy goes out to your family during this great loss, our prayers are with your family.
Jimmy Gilbert
Coworker
May 4, 2020
My heart aches at the loss of my dear friend as I know her family's hearts ache also. Nelda leaves a legacy for her family. She was so proud of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved them beyond measure. But I know how much she missed Gene and is now happy.
Betty Delaney
Friend
May 4, 2020
Nelda is one of the sweetest, most wonderful ladies we've ever met. We felt pretty sure she was carrying on with a broken heart these last several months. She will be greatly missed in every circle she had brightened with her grace and energy. Our love goes out to all of her family and especially Derek, Stephanie, Taylor, Elizabeth, Ella and Ava. We will keep all of you in our prayers for peace and comfort through this difficult time.
Stacy & Mary Guillory
Acquaintance
May 4, 2020
God bless her entire family, she was a wonderful Aunt to me !
Lilton Chesson, Jr. (Junior to family)
Family
May 4, 2020
Heaven has definitely gained an angel . I knew ms Nelda as a coworker at ERA she was the truly nicest person .. love to all her family
Donna and mike brown
Donna Brown
Friend
May 4, 2020
My sympathy and prayers go out to all the family. Nelda was a beautiful person inside and out. She carried herself gracefully and like the true lady she was. Gene is waiting at the gates of Heaven for her as he has been for 6 months. Together again these two children of God will always be forever and ever. I was honored to know the both of them and they will be dearly missed by all who have ever crossed their path.
Ramona Miller LeJeune
Friend
May 4, 2020
All my love and prayers to the entire family. She will be missed. Love Love Love you guys.
Anna Botha
Friend
May 4, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Darlene Gaspard
