My sympathy and prayers go out to all the family. Nelda was a beautiful person inside and out. She carried herself gracefully and like the true lady she was. Gene is waiting at the gates of Heaven for her as he has been for 6 months. Together again these two children of God will always be forever and ever. I was honored to know the both of them and they will be dearly missed by all who have ever crossed their path.

Ramona Miller LeJeune

Friend