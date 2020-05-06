Nelda Stanley, 77, of Lake Charles, La., passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, in a local hospital with her children by her side.
Nelda was born on Sept. 11, 1942, in Franklin, La., to Ina Foreman and Placid Chesson. She grew up in Grand Lake, La., and attended Grand Lake High School, before moving to Lake Charles. She was a graduate of LaGrange High School. She was married to Daniel Gene Stanley Sr. for 60 years. She and Gene owned and operated Stanley Electric together for many years. She retired from ERA Helicopters in 2004.
More recently, Gene was Pastor of Bethany Baptist Church in LeBleu Settlement, where he and Nelda both served faithfully for many years. She played piano for church services at Bethany. She was an outstanding cook, and made sure that everyone had plenty to eat. She and Gene enjoyed many "Goldwing Adventures" together.
She is survived by her three children, Daniel G. Stanley Jr. (Mary) of Lake Charles, Derek G. Stanley (Stephanie) of Carlyss, La., and Denise Miller (Scotty) of Big Lake, La.; grandchildren, Britnie LaBove (Justin), Tyler Stanley (Taylor), Taylor Daughenbaugh (Jordan), Christian Cessna (Austin), Raegan Hermann (Andrew), Deven Conner (Sean), Elizabeth Conner (Greg), Ella Stanley and Ava Stanley; great-grandchildren, Peyton Brizendine, JJ, Kimbul and Asher LaBove, Samuel, Solomon and Stephen Cessna, Nora and Lucy Daughenbaugh and Greyson and Graham Conner.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Gene Stanley Sr.; her parents; and siblings, Lilton Chesson Sr., Edward Chesson, Betty Duhon, Louella Hinton, Thelma Joyce Precht, Pearl Thompson and Lela Belle Chesson.
In compliance with current state regulations, private services have been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles for the immediate family only. Service will be officiated by the Rev. Randall Chesson. Burial will take place in Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. A memorial gathering will be held at Bethany Baptist Church at a later date.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Dr. Jerry Hebert, Dr. Michael Broussard, the ER and ICU Staff of Lake Charles Memorial Hospital, Lake Charles Memorial Home Health, MD Anderson, and Dr. Montalban Bravo and Staff.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center, and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in American Press on May 6, 2020.