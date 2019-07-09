Nellie Lucille Craft Guidry, 90, of Lake Charles, La., passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at a local care facility.

Mrs. Guidry was born Nov. 19, 1928, to the union of Dorothy Kiser Craft and Mace Willie Craft in Rosepine, La. In her early years, she lived in Lake Charles, where she graduated from LaGrange High School. She lived in Ragley for most of her life. She was a retired Carrier for the US Postal Service, and a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Moss Bluff.

Lucille loved to travel, especially on cruise ships. At one time, she was a proud member of the Red Hat Club. She worked very hard continuing the family dairy farm even after her husband passed away in 1969. She loved gardening, when she had time. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, and will be dearly missed by her beloved family.

Mrs. Guidry is survived by her five children, Michael W. Guidry Sr. (JoAnn) of Knoxville, Tenn., Glen A. Guidry (Judy) of Ragley, La., Richard J. Guidry (Pam) of Ragley, La., Karen R. Guidry of Ragley, La., and James K. "Jim" Guidry (Kris) of Huntersville, N.C.; 12 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 24 years, Clifford Joseph Guidry; her parents; five siblings; and one grandson.

Her funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff. The Rev. Beau Guidry and the Rev. Kelly Craft will officiate. Burial will follow in Prien Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will continue on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the start of the service. Published in American Press on July 9, 2019