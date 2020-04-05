|
Nellie M. Perrodin, 87, of Hackberry, La passed away Friday, April 3, 2020 in a local care facility.
Nellie was born on Sept. 10, 1932 to Columbus J. Little and Alice Guillot. Mrs. Perrodin enjoyed sewing, being around family and friends, and was a member of First Pentecostal Church of Sulphur.
Survivors include five children, Lynne Delon, James Cornay, Terry Perrodin, Glynn Perrodin, and Keith Perrodin; numerous loving grandchildren and great grandchildren; and four living siblings, James Little, Billy Ogea, Betty Manuel, and Linda Faye Little.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 40 plus years, Joseph Rodney Perrodin; two brothers, Edgar Ray Little and Lawrence Little; one sister, Gloria Swire; two sons, Clarence Perrodin and Kenneth Perrodin; and her loving parents.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday, April 6, 2020 at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at New Hackberry Cemetery at 2 p.m. under the direction of Johnson and Robison Funeral Home.
**Please note that the gathering capacity will be limited to immediate family, as per state compliance and the service will be by invitation only.**
Published in American Press on Apr. 5, 2020