Nelson Stuart Butler was born Aug. 28, 1963, in Dallas, Texas, and passed Dec. 12, 2018, in Cleveland, Ohio. Preceding him in death were parents, Martha Lois Crosby and Nelson Swiger; adoptive father, Elbert E. Butler; and sister, Christine Butler Rosteet.
He is survived by sisters, Melody Butler Kellar and Beverly Butler of Livingston, Texas; stepsister, Carla Jo Payne Meadows of Livingston, Texas; and stepsister, Tammy Payne of Beaumont, Texas.
Nelson was raised in Lake Charles, La. He was a graduate of Barbe High School. He was an intellect and studied literature, sociology, meteorology and political science. Nelson had a passion for literature of all kinds but especially loved biographies and books on different cultures. He was a lover of music. Nelson was an adventurer and loved to travel and explore new places. Nelson moved to Cleveland, Ohio, in 2001 and resided there until his death.
Published in American Press on Mar. 16, 2019
