The love of music and dancing by Nelva Kathleen Crewell Adam rose to a higher level when she danced her way to her new heavenly home, being greeted by loving family members and friends on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at 3:30 p.m.
Kathy was born on Dec. 12, 1949, in Lake Charles, La., to Nelva "Nannie" McDaniel Crewell and Douglas Franklin Crewell. She was a lifelong resident and attended LaGrange Senior High School and McNeese State University. She served as Marketing Director for several area businesses including Crain-Simon Chevrolet and Delta School of Business. She retired from GREX, Inc., of Belize in 2011.
She was married to the late Eugene A. Adam, having no children of her own, Kathy was truly the mother/aunt/grandmother figure not only to children of our family, but to ALL children.
Since her retiring, she was a dialysis patient at DaVita where she grew to love the wonderful staff as her second family.
Kathy was preceded in death her parents, Doug and Nelva Crewell; husband, Eugene Adam; brother, Michael Alfred Crewell; and a very special aunt and uncle of Alexandria, La., Too-Too and Bill Covington.
She is survived by her sisters, Frankie Lynn Crewell Timmons (John Wayne) of Baton Rouge, La., Ruby Crewell Robinson (Michael Wayne) of Lake Charles, La., and Wallice "Weese" Crewell, also of Lake Charles, La.; half-brother, Douglas Crewell Rydalch of Farmington, Utah; along with six nephews and five nieces, whom she adored; and a multitude of great nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind a special aunt, Laverne Cox Hudson (Rev. Howard) of Rayville, La.; and a cousin, Gerri Turnbull of Lafayette, La. Kathy was most proud of her "crazy cousins" and her faithful close friends. She dearly loved ALL things family.
Her going home "celebration of life" will be Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home. Viewing will begin at 11 a.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Consolata Cemetery.
A special thanks from the family to DaVita Dialysis staff for their exceptional and loving care of our "Thithy."
In true Kathy fashion, today, she is "MOST EXCELLENT…..THANK YOU!!"
Published in American Press on Nov. 3, 2019