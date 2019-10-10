|
Newton Eugene Hickman, 85, of DeRidder, La., passed from this life on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019.
Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Giles Eugene Hickman and Cherylene of DeRidder, La.; brother, Norwood Hickman and Linda of DeRidder, La.; granddaughters, Tammy Dines and Mike and Tabitha Hollman and David, all of San Antonio, Texas; great-grandchildren, Conner and Carson Hollman of San Antonio, Texas; and a host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Newton and Lillie Hickman; brother, JD Hickman; sisters, Gladys Earline Tweedel and Nelda Lou Hebert.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, La. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, also at Myers Colonial Funeral Home. Jerry Day will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Burial will follow at Old Cypress Cemetery in DeRidder, La.
Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, La.
Published in American Press on Oct. 10, 2019