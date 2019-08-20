Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
(337) 582-2291
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
8:00 AM
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Pine Hill Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas Daigle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas Alan Daigle


1982 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nicholas Alan Daigle Obituary
Nicholas Alan Daigle, born Sept. 7, 1982, son of George and Jona (Witherwax) Daigle, passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at the age of 36.
Nicholas was a graduate of Lacassine High and McNeese State University. He served in the U.S. Marine Corp for 4 years and was a member of the Combat Vet Motorcycle Association. Nicholas was employed as an operator with Westlake Chemical. He enjoyed, skydiving, playing music with friends and guns. Nicholas had an infectious spirit and a zest for life that will be missed by all who knew him.
Nicholas is survived by his parents, George and Jona Daigle; sisters, Morgan Gotreaux (Brody) and Whitney Peterson (Bryant "Petey"); nieces, Ella and Grace; nephews, Noah and Carter. He is also survived by his godchildren, Reece Daigle and Jonas Meyers.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, George and Francis Daigle; maternal grandparents, Edward and Edna Witherwax.
Funeral service will be in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at 11 a.m. Pastor Brandon Oliver will officiate. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery. Visitation will begin Wednesday in the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. and will resume Thursday from 8 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Project/www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Published in American Press on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nicholas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now