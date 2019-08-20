|
|
Nicholas Alan Daigle, born Sept. 7, 1982, son of George and Jona (Witherwax) Daigle, passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at the age of 36.
Nicholas was a graduate of Lacassine High and McNeese State University. He served in the U.S. Marine Corp for 4 years and was a member of the Combat Vet Motorcycle Association. Nicholas was employed as an operator with Westlake Chemical. He enjoyed, skydiving, playing music with friends and guns. Nicholas had an infectious spirit and a zest for life that will be missed by all who knew him.
Nicholas is survived by his parents, George and Jona Daigle; sisters, Morgan Gotreaux (Brody) and Whitney Peterson (Bryant "Petey"); nieces, Ella and Grace; nephews, Noah and Carter. He is also survived by his godchildren, Reece Daigle and Jonas Meyers.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, George and Francis Daigle; maternal grandparents, Edward and Edna Witherwax.
Funeral service will be in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at 11 a.m. Pastor Brandon Oliver will officiate. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery. Visitation will begin Wednesday in the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. and will resume Thursday from 8 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Project/www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Published in American Press on Aug. 20, 2019