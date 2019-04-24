The family and friends of Nicholas Anthony Cina are mourning the loss of their loved one who was called from this life into the arms of Jesus on April 21, 2019. A Mass of Christian burial will be held to honor his life at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church in Jennings, La., on a Friday, April 26, 2019, at 10 a.m. Nicholas will be laid to eternal rest in Greenwood Cemetery following her services. Father Charles McMillin will officiate.

Nicholas Anthony was a life-long resident of New Orleans, La., and born to the late Geatano "Anthony" Cina and the late Rosaria Sarah Calabrasi Cina on Feb. 9, 1926. He honorably served our country in the NAVY during World War II. After returning home, he worked for the International Longshoremen's Association for the next fifty-five years. His retirement consisted of strolling through the backyard, stopping only to watch the winds blow through the leaves of his pecan trees. Nicky marveled at the outdoors. He had a great appreciation for natures circle of life. Kill It and Replant It. Nicholas was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew him.

Nicholas is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Mark Stephen Cina and Candyce of Lafayette, La.; his two beautiful grandchildren, Cecilia and Cade Cina; his sister, Lucille Cina Kelley; and his godchild Edgar Faber.

Nicholas now rests in heaven with his parents, Anthony and Rosaria Sarah Calabrasi Cina; his beloved wife, Mary Louise Cina; and eight of his siblings, Lena Cina Kobes, Rosalie Cina Venti, Jane Cina Beyda, Josephine "Josie" Cina Briant, Marie Cina Belleto, Rosario "Roy" Cina, Angie Cina Foucheaux, and Frank Cina who preceded him in death.

A gathering of family and friends to bid him final farewell to Nicholas will be held at Matthews & Son Funeral Home in Jennings, La., on Thursday, April 25, from 2:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Friday, April 26, at 8 a.m. until the time of his Funeral Mass at 10 a.m.

Carrying Nicholas to her eternal resting place in Greenwood Cemetery will be Cade Cina, Aaron Nicholas, Joshua Sonnier, Michael Sonnier and Thomas Sonnier

"No time on earth is long enough to share with those we love or to prepare our hearts for good-bye. May time soften the pain the pain until all that remains is the comfort of memories and the love you share." - Corinthians 15: 55-56 Published in American Press on Apr. 24, 2019