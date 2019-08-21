|
|
Nicholas "Nicky" Earl Coble, 38, of Welsh, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in Odessa, Texas. He was born to his parents, Thomas E. and Juanette Coble on Dec. 18, 1980, in Welsh. He was a proud graduate of Welsh High School in 2000. Nicky enjoyed driving 18 wheelers. He loved spending time with his family, and most of all, his daughter, Natalie.
He is survived by his parents; his daughter, Natalie Nicole Coble; stepchildren, Angelle and Elijah Phillips; brothers, Thomas C. and Sidney Coble; two uncles; four aunts; two nieces; one nephew; along with many cousins.
Nicky was preceded in death by his grandparents, Agnes and Sidney Broussard, Glady Navarre, and Earl and Violet Coble.
A Celebration of Nicky's life will be on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Hixson Funeral Home of Welsh, with Barrett Navarre officiating. Visitation will begin prior to the service at the funeral home beginning at 9 a.m. until the time of the Celebration of Life.
Published in American Press on Aug. 21, 2019