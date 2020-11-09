Nicholas J. Pickett, 69, of Vinton, La died on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at Houston Hospice in Houston, Texas with his brother Tony at his side. Nick was born August 30, 1951 in Lake Charles, La to the late Warren G. "Red" Pickett and Mary Marsh Pickett.

Nick grew up with his four older siblings and four younger siblings on the family farm in the Gum Cove community. He attended St. Joseph Catholic School and Vinton High School graduating in the class of 1969. He had a love of farming and ranching and came back to that after stints in the Air Force where he served a total of 16 years, travelling around the globe. After his military service, he joined with his 2 brothers, Tom and Kevin, in raising cattle on the family farm and continued until his death. In addition to his ranching activities, he was a professional truck driver. For the last 12 years, he worked for Targa Resources. Although he was diagnosed with bladder cancer a couple of years ago, he continued driving for Targa, hauling liquefied petroleum gas, primarily in the Sulphur/Lake Charles area. He prided himself in being a safe and courteous driver and following the rules of the road and of his company. His gentle spirit will be missed by all his family and co-workers.

Those left to cherish his memory are his brothers, Tom Pickett of Vinton, Kevin (Sue) Pickett of Vinton, Tony (Jan) Pickett of Cypress, Texas and his sister, Brigid (John) Wiggins of Burbank, Ca. Also, numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, three sisters: Mary LeJeune, Clare (Brian) English, Barbara (Michael) Gary; one brother, Michael (Judy) Pickett and sister-in-law, Karen (Tom) Pickett.

Visitation will be held beginning at 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 in Hixson Funeral Home, Vinton. A Rosary will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday in the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Vinton. Rev. Carlos Garcia will officiate. Interment will be in Mimosa Pines Cemetery in Carlyss.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Nick's memory to St. Joseph Catholic Church.

