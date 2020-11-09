1/1
Nicholas J. Pickett
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nicholas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nicholas J. Pickett, 69, of Vinton, La died on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at Houston Hospice in Houston, Texas with his brother Tony at his side. Nick was born August 30, 1951 in Lake Charles, La to the late Warren G. "Red" Pickett and Mary Marsh Pickett.
Nick grew up with his four older siblings and four younger siblings on the family farm in the Gum Cove community. He attended St. Joseph Catholic School and Vinton High School graduating in the class of 1969. He had a love of farming and ranching and came back to that after stints in the Air Force where he served a total of 16 years, travelling around the globe. After his military service, he joined with his 2 brothers, Tom and Kevin, in raising cattle on the family farm and continued until his death. In addition to his ranching activities, he was a professional truck driver. For the last 12 years, he worked for Targa Resources. Although he was diagnosed with bladder cancer a couple of years ago, he continued driving for Targa, hauling liquefied petroleum gas, primarily in the Sulphur/Lake Charles area. He prided himself in being a safe and courteous driver and following the rules of the road and of his company. His gentle spirit will be missed by all his family and co-workers.
Those left to cherish his memory are his brothers, Tom Pickett of Vinton, Kevin (Sue) Pickett of Vinton, Tony (Jan) Pickett of Cypress, Texas and his sister, Brigid (John) Wiggins of Burbank, Ca. Also, numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, three sisters: Mary LeJeune, Clare (Brian) English, Barbara (Michael) Gary; one brother, Michael (Judy) Pickett and sister-in-law, Karen (Tom) Pickett.
Visitation will be held beginning at 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 in Hixson Funeral Home, Vinton. A Rosary will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday in the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Vinton. Rev. Carlos Garcia will officiate. Interment will be in Mimosa Pines Cemetery in Carlyss.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Nick's memory to St. Joseph Catholic Church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Hixson Funeral Home-Vinton
Send Flowers
NOV
12
Rosary
06:00 PM
Hixson Funeral Home-Vinton
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hixson Funeral Home-Vinton
1420 Fancher
Vinton, LA 70668
3376259171
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hixson Funeral Home-Vinton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved