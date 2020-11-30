Nita J. Crader, born on April 25, 1941, daughter of the late Felix and Georgianna (Fontenot) Moore, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at the age of 79.

Nita was a CNA and worked at Golden Age of Welsh. She enjoyed taking care of others.

She is preceded in death by her parents; spouse, Emile J. Crader, Sr.; sons, Kevin Crader; Emile J. Crader, Jr.; siblings, Calvin Moore; Audrey Andrus; Gordon Moore and Virgil Moore.

Nita is survived by her loving and devoted son, Marvin Crader and friend, Mary Gott; sister, Georgia Mae Crader; granddaughter, Cassie Mallett-Soliz.

Funeral services are Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa with Pastor Pat Deshotel officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery. Visitation will begin on Monday in the funeral home from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. and resume on Tuesday from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.

