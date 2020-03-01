|
|
Nita Ruth Ward, of Iowa, passed away on Feb. 28, 2020, at Memorial hospital surrounded by her loved ones. Throughout her life she enjoyed roller skating, cleaning, and most importantly taking care of others. She loved shopping, especially for shoes and clothes. She also loved to sing, though she knew she wasn't very good at it.
Nita is survived by her daughter, Christy Rougeau of Iowa; her five grandchildren, Jeremy Ward, Michael Ward, Katherine Ward, Luke Rougeau and Sarah Rougeau; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eldridge and Ruth White; husband, Rayford Ward; son, Tony Ward; and her three brothers, Jim Bob, Billy, and Richard White.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home in Sulphur with Pastor Ray Shawa, officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. Monday, March 2, until the service. Cremation was entrusted to Johnson and Robison Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Mar. 1, 2020