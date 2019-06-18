Noble Ryan Richard McGee, 21, of Lake Charles, died Friday, June 14, 2019.

Noble was a lifelong resident of Lake Charles. He was a graduate of Barbe High School and was the owner and operator of McGee's Mowing Lawn Service. An avid outdoorsman, his passion was fishing, as he enjoyed, fishing bass with his friends and catfishing with his father and grandfather. He also shared a love of collecting and crafting knives with his father.

He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Rebecca Sanchez McGee of Lake Charles; two sisters, Sarah Grace McGee and Hanah Lynn McGee of Lake Charles; maternal grandparents, Michael and Linda Sanchez; paternal grandparents, Larry and Genevia McGee; aunts and uncles, Michal Sanchez, Carey Caldarera (Stanley), Noble Reagan McGee (Tanya) and Josh McGee (Kat); many cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jason Larry McGee; and his great-grandparents.

Funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Robby Bacon will officiate. Visitation Wednesday will be from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the funeral home.