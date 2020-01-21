|
|
A Mass of Christian Burial for Noelle Katherine Fuselier will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at St. Paul Catholic Church. The Rev. Bill Miller will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery under the direction of Ardoin/Allen Parish Funeral Homes.
The family will receive visitors at Ardoin/Allen Parish Funeral Home of Elton on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, beginning at 9 a.m. until time of service at St. Paul Catholic Church.
"You formed my inmost being; you knit me in my mother's womb. I praise you, because I am wonderfully made; wonderful are your works! My very self you know. My bones are not hidden from you when I was being made in secret, fashioned in the depths of the earth. Your eyes saw me unformed; in your book all are written down; my days were shaped, before one came to be." Psalm 139:13-16
Noelle Katherine Fuselier was born on Jan. 17, 2020, at peace in the arms of Jesus. Her life in the womb was of great joy to her parents, Jeremy and Leigh-Anne Fuselier. She is loved dearly by her brothers, Matthew and Abram Fuselier. Her family takes comfort knowing that their precious daughter and sister is the delight of Jesus in Heaven. The memory of her sweet spirit will be cherished.
Those left to cherish Noelle's memory include her parents, Jeremy "J.J." and Leigh-Anne Fuselier of Elton; two brothers, Matthew and Abram Fuselier; maternal grandparents, Michael and Margaret Guillory of Elton; paternal grandparents, Richard and Cheryl Fuselier of Elton, and Lettie and Wayne Marcantel of Elton. Noelle is loved dearly by many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Noelle was preceded in death by her sister, Eloise Fuselier; cousin, Keagan Regan; and her great-grandparents.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to www.maddiesfootprints.org.
Published in American Press on Jan. 21, 2020