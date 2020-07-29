1/1
Nola Saxby
1932 - 2020
Nola Lee Greer Saxby, aka Snookie, Mom, NuNu, MawMaw, Aunt Nollie and friend, passed away July 28, 2020 at the age of 87.
Nola was a lifelong resident of Lake Charles, graduating from LaGrange High School. She worked for BellSouth for 18 years during which time she met and married Jay Dean Saxby. In 1967 they moved to Moss Bluff. Nola began working for Sam Houston High Schools counselor's office, where she worked until her kids graduated. She then went to work for the First Presbyterian Church in Lake Charles, where she retired from. She was an active member of the ABWA and worked many years at the voting polls in Westlake. She was also a member of First Baptist Church of Moss Bluff. Her love for life and fun was infectious. She was always the life of any party and will be missed.
Mrs. Saxby is survived by her son, Charles Saxby and wife Denise of Westlake; daughter, Jacqueline "Jackie" Jackson and husband Timothy "Scotty" of Moss Bluff; grandchildren, Tiffany Saxby, Jennifer Jackson Frederick and husband Daniel, and Allison Jackson; and great-grandchildren, Lauren and Taylor Frederick.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jay Dean Saxby; infant daughter, Laura Theresa Saxby; parents, B.A. and Laures Greer; and two sisters, Delta "Bottise" McCoy and Margaret Rice.
Her family will have a small private graveside service at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Highland Memory Gardens. The Rev. Bill Saxby will officiate.
In compliance with current COVID-19 mandates, we respectfully request that gatherings be limited and all attendants wear face masks.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Louisiana Baptist Children's Home in Monroe, P.O. Box 4196, Monroe, LA 71211-9986.

Published in American Press on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Highland Memory Gardens
Memories & Condolences
July 28, 2020
Nola has been a friend since high school She will be missed by so many friends My condolences to the family. Mary
Mary Ann Gilger
July 28, 2020
Roxanne Roessler
Friend
July 28, 2020
Roxanne Roessler
Friend
July 28, 2020
Roxanne Roessler
Friend
July 28, 2020
July 28, 2020
Have such fond memories of J D and Snookie. May God bless you at this time
Nell Scott
Friend
July 28, 2020
Jackie and Charllie I'm so sorry for the your loss of your mom! We loved "Snookie"! Randy and I visited her not to long ago! I'm not sure you know but my Randy passed away on July 4th after a very short illness! I miss him everyday and he has lived with me the last 8 years! My prayers are with your family!!!
Sandy Papania
Family
