Nolan Joseph Fontenot, 86, of Westlake, La., passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at his home in Westlake with his loving wife by his side. Nolan was born Nov. 15, 1933, in Iota, La., and grew up in Eunice.
Nolan graduated from Eunice High School in 1953. He was an exceptional athlete with contributions in football, track and baseball. He held the tri-parish track record from 1953-66 for the one-mile with a time of 4:52. He was also involved in FFA, Vocal Club and served as Librarian and Fireman. He proudly served in the US Navy as a Photographer and represented the Navy as a boxer and tennis player.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Calise and Rena Fontenot, and two brothers, Ernest and Leonard Fontenot.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Alvis LeBlanc Fontenot; daughters, Renee Fontenot Stanley and husband, Bob, Karen Fontenot Maricle and husband, Dwayne, and Shari Fontenot Martin and husband, Tom; seven grandchildren, Erin, Kara, Ellie Grace, Hannah, Candice, Anna and Jacob; 11 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Larry J. Fontenot and wife, Deborah, and Bobby Fontenot and wife, Jenny; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin at 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at St. John Bosco Catholic Church in Westlake. A Eulogy will be at 10:45 a.m. followed by A Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in the church. Burial will follow in Magnolia Cemetery in Westlake.
Published in American Press on Dec. 19, 2019