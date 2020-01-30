|
Nora Jean Duplechin, 77, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in a local hospital.
Nora was born Oct. 17, 1942, in Drew, Miss., to the union of Lois and J.C. Brister. She lived in the Lake Charles area for over 60 years, and worked as a caregiver to many. She will be remembered as a true lady who loved to dress up and look pretty. She had her hair done every Thursday, and forbid anyone to touch it! She was introduced to the love of her life, Don by her sister, Kay in Big Lake, La. She fell for him despite his white shrimp boots and "flap hat." They were married for 35 years. She recently gave her life to the Lord, and was baptized. She was a faithful member of Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church until her passing. She will be especially remembered as Five-time Oyster Shucking Champion of the Cameron Fur & Wildlife Festival, having won it one year with five stitches in her finger. But, above all, she loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and she adored and cherished her family and her precious grandchildren.
Those left to cherish her memory are, her beloved husband of 35 years, Donald R. "Don" Duplechin; her daughters, Eva Jean Daigle of Iowa, La., and Dena Watson (Mac) of Sulphur, La.; her grandchildren, Kristopher Daigle (Jenny) of Big Lake, La., Eric Watson of Lake Charles, and Joshua Watson (Hallie) of Iowa, La.; siblings, Peggie Orman of Vicksburg, Miss., Allen Brister of Big Lake, La., Terry Brister of Moss Bluff, La., and Kathy McCollum of Ridgeland, Miss.; and six great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Linda Daigle and Kay Devall.
Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Gary Evers will officiate. Burial will follow in Lacassine Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday evening at the funeral home, and will resume on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.
Published in American Press on Jan. 30, 2020