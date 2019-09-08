Home

Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Norma Liggio
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Margaret Catholic Church
Norma Claire (Comeaux) Liggio


1933 - 2019
Norma Claire (Comeaux) Liggio Obituary
Norma Claire Comeaux Liggio, 86, of Lake Charles died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Liggio was a native of New Orleans. In 1957, she married her sweetheart, Charles Liggio, and made Lake Charles her home. She retired with 30 years of service with the Calcasieu Parish School Board where she worked as a payroll manager. During her younger years, she was a member of the Lake Charles Jaynes, working alongside her husband's involvement with the Jaycees. In her later years, she enjoyed drinking coffee with her Trinity morning walking group, known as "the Breakfast Club." She also enjoyed playing cards, working crossword puzzles, shopping and spending time with her grandchildren. Mrs. Liggio was a member of St. Margaret Catholic Church.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 62 years, Charles Samuel Liggi, Sr.; two sons, Charles Samuel Liggio Jr. and David Scott Liggio and wife Esther, all of Lake Charles; two daughters, Lori Liggio Newbury of Canton, Ga., and Leslie Ann Liggio of Lake Charles; five grandchildren, Amanda Liggio Coltharp and husband Chad, Adam Liggio, Anna Liggio, Alyson Newbury and Alexander "Alec" Liggio; two great-grandchildren, Miles Coltharp and Emerson Grace Coltharp; lifelong friend, Rita Lobue and her precious dog, Lola.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mauleon Joseph and Viola Campbell Comeaux; brother, James Comeaux; sister, Myrtle Elizabeth DeFoore; and her dear friend, Sissy McShane.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at St. Margaret Catholic Church under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Monsignor Jace Eskind will officiate. Interment will follow in Consolata Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Louis High School, 1620 Bank Street, Lake Charles, LA 70601.
Published in American Press on Sept. 8, 2019
