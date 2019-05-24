Home

James Funeral Home Inc
1724 Opelousas St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-4173
Memorial service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM
New Jerusalem Baptist Church
Welsh, LA
Norma Dell Drake was born Feb. 17, 1960 in Welsh, La., to the late Gerald Drake Sr. and Della Lee Vickers. A native of Welsh, she resided in Lake Charles, and was a member of New Jerusalem Baptist Church in Welsh, La. She departed this life Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 9:58 a.m. in a local hospital.
She leaves to cherish her memories, one daughter, Thess Vickers (Latonya); three sons, Rodney (Courtney) Drake, David (Sabrina) Drake, and Curley (Megan) Drake Sr.; seven sisters, Gloria Thibodeaux, Samantha Drake, Kim Eaglin, Gwen Vickers, Joy Drake, Bessie Drake, and Jeanetta Drake; four brothers, Gerald Drake Jr., Darrell Drake Sr., Heath Drake, and Wesley Drake; ten grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death her parents; daughter; and sister, Timmie Marie Eaglin.
Her memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at New Jerusalem Baptist Church in Welsh. Pastor Nathan Stevens will officiate.
Published in American Press on May 24, 2019
