|
|
Norma Estilette, 84, passed from this life on Feb. 18, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Norma will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and devoted friend. She possessed a unique sweetness and gentle nature. Norma was always there for her family when they needed. She loved her pets and all animals in general.
Mrs. Estilette was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Lillian Kratzer Durkes; one granddaughter, Erica Clark; two great-grandchildren, Cameron LeBert and Tristen Clark; and three siblings, Wilfred Durkes, Herbert Durkes and Clifton Doucet.
Norma leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 64 years, Huey Lewis Estilette; four children, Pam Miller and husband Geno, Wilfred "Joe" Estilette and wife Patty, Samantha LeBert, Raleigh Estilette and wife Annie; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home. A rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, from 9 a.m. until time of service. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home. Deacon Harold Nixon is to officiate. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to in Mrs. Estilette's memory.
Published in American Press on Feb. 19, 2020