HAYES – Norma Faye Breaux, born June 17, 1948, daughter of the late Edward and Della Mae (Derouen) Authement, passed away in her residence, Saturday, June 6, 2020.

Norma was a graduate of Bell City High and a member of Welsh 1st Assembly. She loved reading her bible, canning and was an excellent cook.

Survivors are her husband, Lawrence Breaux, Jr.; children, Elizabeth "Liz" Delino (Kevin); Rhonda Miller; Frank Miller (Rachel) and step-son, Larry Breaux (Tricia); siblings, Nancy Trahan (Ronnie); Geraldine Guidry; Robert Authement (Stella); Gordy "Butch" Authement (Pam); Edward Authement (Beverly); 13 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

Norma is preceded in death by her parents; step-son, Lawrence Breaux, III.

Funeral services are Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 10 a.m. in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa. Pastor Dennis House, officiant. Burial will follow in Hayes Cemetery under the direction of Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. and will resume Tuesday from 8 a.m. until the time of service.

