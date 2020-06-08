Norma Faye Breaux
1948 - 2020
HAYES – Norma Faye Breaux, born June 17, 1948, daughter of the late Edward and Della Mae (Derouen) Authement, passed away in her residence, Saturday, June 6, 2020.
Norma was a graduate of Bell City High and a member of Welsh 1st Assembly. She loved reading her bible, canning and was an excellent cook.
Survivors are her husband, Lawrence Breaux, Jr.; children, Elizabeth "Liz" Delino (Kevin); Rhonda Miller; Frank Miller (Rachel) and step-son, Larry Breaux (Tricia); siblings, Nancy Trahan (Ronnie); Geraldine Guidry; Robert Authement (Stella); Gordy "Butch" Authement (Pam); Edward Authement (Beverly); 13 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
Norma is preceded in death by her parents; step-son, Lawrence Breaux, III.
Funeral services are Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 10 a.m. in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa. Pastor Dennis House, officiant. Burial will follow in Hayes Cemetery under the direction of Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. and will resume Tuesday from 8 a.m. until the time of service.

Published in American Press on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Visitation
04:00 - 09:00 PM
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
JUN
9
Visitation
08:00 - 10:00 AM
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
JUN
9
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
(337) 582-2291
