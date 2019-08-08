|
Norma Jean Guillory, 60, of Lake Charles, passed away at 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in her daughter's residence.
Miss Guillory was born on Nov. 19, 1958, in Kinder, before moving to Lake Charles, where she lived all of her life and graduated from Lake Charles High School. She continued her education at Sowela Technical Institute earning an associate degree in criminal justice. Miss Guillory held many job positions in her life, including hairdresser and a CNA, and was educated in several fields. She most recently worked for Turner Industries as a security guard.
She was a devoted Christian with a strong, dedicated faith who put God first and her family was a close second. Miss Guillory adored her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She will be remembered for her generous heart who always put others before herself.
Those left to cherish her memory are her three children, Teresa Guillory Lavergne (Jermaine) of Lake Charles, Richard Jones Jr. (Amber) of Houston, Texas, and Chiara Guillory of Lake Charles; seven siblings, Audrey Coleman of Grand Prairie, Texas, Willman E. Guillory Jr. (Janice) of Lake Charles, Shelia Golden (Calvin) of Desoto, Texas, Mark Guillory of Lake Charles, Cheryl James of Iowa, Andrea Rose of Fort Worth, Texas, and Sabrina Nikaghanri (Theophilus) of Dallas, Texas; four grandchildren, Brittani Duhon (Corey) of Virginia Beach, Va., Brionna McZeal of Lake Charles, Jermaine Lavergne Jr. of Lake Charles, and Ava Jones of Houston, Texas; and one great-grandson, Bryson Duhon of Virginia Beach, Va.
She was preceded in death by her parents. Lydia and Willman E. Guillory Sr.
A funeral Mass will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. The Rev. Joby Matthew will officiate. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will begin in the funeral home on Saturday at 9 a.m. until leaving for the church at noon with a rosary being recited at 11 a.m.
Published in American Press on Aug. 8, 2019