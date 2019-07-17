Home

Norma Lee "Sis" Allemand

Norma Lee "Sis" Allemand Obituary
Norma "Sis" Lee Allemand, 72, a resident of Sulphur, La., passed from this life on July 15, 2019, after a brief illness.
Sis will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved visiting the casinos and dancing. She loved visiting with people and made many friends over the years because of her kind and friendly nature.
Sis was preceded in death by her parents, Phillip and Nita Vassar Broussard; brother, Rodney Broussard; and grandson, Cody Hantz.
Mrs. Allemand is survived by her husband of 50 years, Gerald Allemand; three children, Veronica Ravia, Vince Allemand, Victor Allemand and wife Lori; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; her siblings, Michael Broussard and wife Debra, Lacy Broussard and wife Kerri, Joyce Logue, Char Meche and Mark Broussard.
Mrs. Allemand's cremation has been entrusted to Lakeside Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in American Press on July 17, 2019
