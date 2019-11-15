|
|
Norma Lee Rempert, 80, of Lake Charles, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in a local care facility.
Norma was born on Oct. 16, 1939, in Opelousas, La., to Alton and Anna Collins. She attended LaGrange Middle School and High School. She volunteered as a Pink Lady at St. Patrick Hospital in Lake Charles. She was a homemaker and especially enjoyed sewing.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Carl James Rempert (Christy) of Houston, Texas, Cheryl Koster (Mike) of Katy, Texas, Donna Rempert of Lake Charles, and Dianne Veillon (Harold) of Leesville, La.; grandchildren, Melissa Petty (Steven), James, and Tristan Rempert and Kit Koster; and one great-grandchild, Michael Kmetz; sisters, Sylvia Richard of Baton Rouge, Dorothy McDaniel of Lake Charles, and Sheila Labby (John) of Lake Charles.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her beloved husband, James Rempert.
Her funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Deacon Ray Menard will officiate. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 15, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Saturday from 12:30 p.m. until the start of the service.
Published in American Press on Nov. 15, 2019