Norma Price Istre, 84, of Lake Charles, passed away on July 9, 2020 in a local healthcare facility.

Mrs. Istre was born to William Murphy Price and Zelmetta Massey Price on September 15, 1935 in Port Barre, La. Norma graduated from Sulphur High School. She was the first female bus driver for Calcasieu Parish and also drove a school bus later in life when she moved to Texas. She loved sports, especially football and the Dallas Cowboys. For many years, she gathered the family in Dallas for Thanksgiving to watch her beloved Cowboys play. She loved all of her friends and neighbors at Tower Oaks Apartments.

She is survived by her children, Vickie Istre Smith (the late Gerald) of Lake Charles and Stephen Huey Istre of Mount Pleasant, Texas; grandchildren, Ryan Daniel Broussard (Lycretia Guyette) of Appleton, Wisconsin, Clint Stephen Istre of Houston, Texas, Amy Istre Peasgood (Shannon) of DeRidder, La, and Emilee Broussard Winstead (Jeffery) of Philadelphia, Miss. and great grandchildren, Cameron Austin Peasgood, Colby Brennan Peasgood, and Connor Michael Peasgood, all of DeRidder, La and Leigh Laine Winstead and Stanford Scott Winstead of Philadelphia, Miss.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband of 63 years, Richard Huey Istre, and her siblings, William Price, Charles Price, and Mamie Smith.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020 at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Monsignor Harry Greig will officiate. Interment, alongside her husband, will be in Southwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Jennings, La will be at a later date.

In compliance with current COVID 19 circumstances we ,along with the Catholic Dioceses, respectfully request all attendants wear face masks.

The family would like to thank Doctors Alan Hinton and Ron Lewis, Jr. and the staff of Lake Charles Memorial Hospital and Landmark of Lake Charles. Special thanks to her caregivers, Priscilla Ferguson and Wilda Goodley.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store