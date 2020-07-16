1/
Norris Joseph Dyson
1935 - 2020
{ "" }
Norris Joseph Dyson, 84, of Moss Bluff, passed away at 2:15 p.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020, in a veteran's home in Jennings.
Mr. Dyson was born on Sept. 3, 1935, in Abbeville, La., where he was raised until moving to Orange, Texas, and moved to Moss Bluff 46 years ago. He served his country in the U.S. Army in Korea and Japan. Mr. Dyson began his career as a hardware wholesale salesman and later retired. He was a member of St. Theodore Catholic Church where he was a third and fourth degree Knight's of Columbus. Mr. Dyson also belonged to the VFW and was a member of the Senior Citizen Center of Moss Bluff.
In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and playing Bingo.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Felicia Manuel (Keith) of Ragley, Keith Dyson (Donna) of Lake Charles, Mike Dyson (Christine) of DeQuincy, and Nick Dyson (Michelle) of Many; 11 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren with 2 on the way.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Glenda Darlene Dyson; parents, Estelle and Felix Dyson; two brothers; and one sister.
A funeral service will be held for the family on Saturday. A viewing will begin on Friday, July 17, 2020, in Johnson Funeral Home in Moss Bluff from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 6 p.m. Burial will follow the service in New Ritchie Cemetery. Father Aubrey Guilbeau will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Southwest Louisiana War Veteran's Home, 1610 Evangeline Rd., Jennings, LA 70546.
In compliance with current COVID 19 order, we respectfully request gatherings be limited and all attendants wear face masks.

Published in American Press on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Viewing
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home
JUL
17
Rosary
06:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home
JUL
18
Funeral service
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 14, 2020
God Bless our Brother Knight as he enters his Heavenly Reward
Br. Peter Snatic
Friend
