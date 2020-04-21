Home

Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Nyola Lynette Broussard Obituary
Nyola Lynette Broussard, 55, died at 9:47 a.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020, in a Shreveport hospital.
She was a native of Orange, Texas, and had been a resident of Sulphur for the last 25 years. She was a member of First Pentecostal Church of Sulphur. She proudly served in the National Guard Reserve prior to a medical discharge. Nyola enjoyed crocheting and taking care of her animals. She received her Medical Office Degree from Delta School of Technology and worked for several years as a Medical Transcriptionist and was currently employed at CVS as a clerk, training to become a Pharmacy Technician.
Survivors include her husband of 38 years, Hugh Lambert Broussard of Sulphur; her daughters, Tasha Richard and husband Russell, and Brandi Broussard, all of Crosby, Texas; her sister, Anita Reed of Deweyville, Texas; her brothers, Richard Sonnier and James Sonnier, both of Bridge City, Texas; and her grandchildren, Hannah and Emily Richard, both of Crosby, Texas. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Joey Cole and Billy Cole.
A private funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Apr. 21, 2020
