Rev. O. L. Gunter, age 78, passed from this life to his great reward on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

He was born in Benton, Il on Dec. 3, 1941 to Bert and Rena Gunter. He was raised on the family farm in southern Illinois then moved to Peoria, Il in his teenage years. A hard-working man of many talents, he worked in a nursing home, was a car salesman and a mechanic for a car lot, and worked in the coal mines of Illinois. He met a sweet girl at Peoria Apostolic Tabernacle and later they married on June 10, 1960. He began a life of service to the Lord in 1966 and was a great soul winner. Several years of kids crusades, Sunday School rallies, and outreach on the evangelistic field, prepared him to take the pastorate of the Sulphur United Pentecostal church in August 1976. He has served as the Pastor and Bishop for 44 years.

He is preceded in death by his father, and mother, sisters Leona Whetstone and Bertha Sullivan both of Illinois, and brothers Deuard Gunter and Leonard Gunter of Illinois.

He is survived by his loving wife Judith Gunter of Sulphur, LA, son David (spouse Jeanne) Gunter of Sulphur, LA and daughter Rebecca(spouse Joshua) Torres of Round Rock, TX, Elsie Duckworth of Washington, Il, Louise Hamby of Edwards, Il, Paul Gunter of Edwards, Il, Lloyd Gunter of Peoria, Il, and Dean Gunter of Ziegler, Il. He was the proud Poppie of Danaë Gunter, Zane Gunter, Madeline Torres, and Oliver Torres.

His funeral service will be held at Sulphur United Pentecostal Church Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 7 p.m.

Rev. Scott Benoit will officiate. Visitation will be held at the church Tuesday from 3 p.m. until the start of the service. A private burial will take place in Mimosa Pines South Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store