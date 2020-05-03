Olen Farque
Olen Farque, 63, a resident of Lake Charles, and formerly of Grand Lake, La., passed from this life on April 30, 2020, in the comfort of his home.
Olen was a loving husband, father, uncle and loyal friend. Cooking was his true passion and cooked for his family and friends until he was no longer able to do so. He possessed a great sense of humor and took great pride in picking with people, cutting up and making everyone around him laugh. Olen was a jack of all trades. He was very industrious and loved working with his hands and crafting things. He worked tirelessly to provide for his family.
Mr. Farque was preceded in death by his parents, C. J. and Lena Poole Farque; brothers, Robert and Stephen Farque.
Olen is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Mary Guinn Farque; daughter, Brittanie Hughes and husband Luke; brother, Darryl Farque and wife Colleen; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends he made along the way.
Mr. Farque's cremation has been entrusted to Lakeside Funeral Home of Lake Charles. A private celebration of Olen's life will be held at a later date.

Published in American Press on May 3, 2020.
Sad of hearing of Olan passing.prayers for family.I have fun memories of growing up with him and spending nights at each other's house,Big Lake Tabernacle Too many good memories to list here.He will be missed by all who really knew him
Gregory DeVall
Friend
