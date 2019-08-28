|
On Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019,the Almighty God in his infinite mercy, called Olena Chretien, 90, to a peaceful rest to a land that is free from sickness and pain.
She was one of six children born to the union of the late Minor and Eva Stevens. Olena was born on July 10, 1929, in Sweetlake, La. She moved to Lake Charles at an early age and received Christ at Zion Travelers Baptist Church in Iowa, La., under the leadership of the Rev. E. Booth. She later married Peter Chretien and to this union 14 children were born. They joined and became founding members of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church under the late Father McNeal where she was a member of the Christian Mothers and the Immaculate Heart of Mary 8:30 Mass Choir. She was an Avon Lady for over 20 years and was loved by everyone.
Olena leaves to cherish her loving memories with five sons, Frank Chretien, Verlin Chretien, Christopher (Velvet) Chretien, Ervin Michael Chretien and Nathaniel (Barbara) Chretien, all of Lake Charles, La.; five daughters, Veronica (Joseph Sr.) Bilbo, Patricia (Chester II) Daigle, Antoinette (Leo Sr.) Colquitt, Janet (John Jr.) Lewis and Yvette (Ernest) Edwards, all of Lake Charles, La.; three daughters-in-law, Louella Chretien of Lake Charles, La., Andrea Chretien of Houston, Texas, and Jewell Chretien of Baton Rouge, La.; one sister, Doretha Guillory of Lake Charles, La.; one godson, Matney Guillory Jr. of Lathrop, Calif.; one goddaughter, Gwen Chretien-Olivier of Lake Charles, La.; 41 grandchildren; 57 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Olena was preceded in death by her husband, Peter Chretien; her sons, Merculus, Earl, Alfred and Leonard Chretien; one granddaughter, Merchele Chretien; twin great-grandchildren, Corrie Jerome Bowser and Cailee Elizabeth Bowser; her parents, Minor and Eva Stevens; her sister, Olivia Lubin; and her brothers, Herman, Horace and Morris Stevens.
Visitation will be Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, from 8 a.m. to 10:40 a.m. in Combre Funeral Home Chapel, with a Rosary at 9:30 a.m. Funeral service will be Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery under the direction of Combre Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Aug. 28, 2019