Olin "Cliff" Hand, age 83, of Royse City, Texas, passed away April 15, 2019. He was born Oct. 12, 1935, in Wichita Falls, Texas, to Howard Baker Hand and Anna Lorraine (Fischbach) Hand. Cliff and June met in 1953 and married in 1957. He earned a degree in accounting from Texas Tech University in 1956. Cliff worked for Citgo Oil for over 29 years. He began his career in the mail room and retired as a Senior Systems Analyst and Programmer. Cliff was a dedicated family man and a faithful man of God. He was active in his children's lives, from spectator to coach. Cliff is survived by loving wife of more than 60 years, Shirley June (Morrison) Hand of Royse City, Texas; daughters, Diane Wiles and husband Dick of Garland, Texas, Sherry Lowe and husband Rob of Tomball, TX, Brenda Edwards and husband Jerry of Mesquite, TX; son, Cliff Hand and wife Jan of Honey Grove, Texas; grandchildren, Rachel Walters and husband Zack of Pflugerville, Texas, David Nicholson of Austin, Texas, Jacob Hand of Dallas, Texas, Jon Hand of Seattle, Wash.; great-grandchild, Will Wiles of Garland, Texas; brother, Dale Hand and wife Carolyn of Davilla, Texas; sister, Anna May Ethredge of Denton, Texas; nieces and nephews along with many friends and family. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Walter Lee Hand; and nephew, Richard Hand. Funeral service was held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Reflections at Rest Haven Funeral Home-Rockwall Location. Interment followed in Rest Haven Memorial Park. A gathering of family and friends was held Friday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to OCRA (Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance) https://ocrahope.org/. Published in American Press on Apr. 21, 2019