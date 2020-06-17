Olin Montgomery "Trey" Lacy III
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Olin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Olin Montgomery "Trey" Lacy III, 55, of Lake Charles, passed away at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 29, 2020, in a local hospital.
Trey was born on November 6, 1964, in Shreveport. His father's job took them to live many places including Morgan City, Venezuela, Lake Charles, Ohio, and finally settling in Longville where he was a graduate of South Beauregard High School. Trey was an active member of Church of the King and considered them his family.
He was an extraordinary individual with a huge heart that never met a stranger. Trey will be remembered for his strength, perseverance, gift of recall, and love for the Lord.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving parents, Beverly and Olin Lacy Jr. of Longville; brother, Michael Alan Lacy (Tamara) of Fulshear, Texas; nephews, Reagan and Kyler Lady of Fulshear, Texas; and a niece, Shannen Perez of Lafayette.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Kathleen "Katy" Grimshaw.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Church of the King.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Church of the King
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

9 entries
April 3, 2020
Trey, what a sweet newhew, will miss his weekly phone calls and coming up to Grapevine to celebrate his birthday. All of the Ward family will miss him and we loved him. Trey and Katie are taking care of each other in heaven God bless. Uncle Dick, Aunt Sharon, Shawn, Christy and family.
Richard Ward
Family
April 3, 2020
We will forever miss my God son but he will always be in our hearts.
Dick. & Sharon Ward
Family
April 1, 2020
Trey was so sweet. He always made sure I knew if his mother was running late for church! He made sure I knew she was there! He will be missed.
Alice Duplecion
Friend
April 1, 2020
Trey will be missed, he was a very thoughtful and caring person. Great memory, kind spirit.
Rest easy my friend. Condolences to his Family.
Alvin Guillory
Friend
March 31, 2020
I remember Trey from EDS & possibly taking piano lessons (?) from Mrs. Spencer. I haven't seen Trey since grade school but my memories are of him being just a kind and gentle person. Certainly a sad time but thinking of Trey brings a smile to my face as well. My most sincere condolences to his entire family.
Lyle Hawsey
Classmate
March 31, 2020
Oh how our hearts are broken but our Spirit is rejoicing! I cannot imagine these past few years at Church of the King without Trey! Nor can I imagine walking back into our church without hearing his voice or seeing his enthusiasm to serve our Heavenly Father! The love for our Lord overflowed in his outward Joy and Faithfullness to serve so that others would come to know our Lord and Savior! What an example Trey set for all of us!! I am thankful for every hug he gave me and every smile he shared!! I know he was welcomed into the arms of Jesus with the same incredible embrace and smile!! I am blessed to have known Trey on this side of Heaven!! May God cover you all with His love, comfort and peace! We love you, Dale and Daronda
March 31, 2020
Olin, Beverly and family, our hearts break of the news of Treys passing. We are praying for you and we love you.
Doyle And Gena Evans
Friend
March 31, 2020
Mrs. Lacy, So saddened to read about Trey. Seems that times are so tough right now - then with this added on top of your burdens. Please note you are in my thoughts and in my prayers. Carla Churchman (Duplechin) Babin.
Carla Babin
Coworker
March 30, 2020
Sending prayers with fond memories of my childhood friend...Trey was a sweet soul that brought joy to all that knew him.
Wendy T. Manuel
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved