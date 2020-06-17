Oh how our hearts are broken but our Spirit is rejoicing! I cannot imagine these past few years at Church of the King without Trey! Nor can I imagine walking back into our church without hearing his voice or seeing his enthusiasm to serve our Heavenly Father! The love for our Lord overflowed in his outward Joy and Faithfullness to serve so that others would come to know our Lord and Savior! What an example Trey set for all of us!! I am thankful for every hug he gave me and every smile he shared!! I know he was welcomed into the arms of Jesus with the same incredible embrace and smile!! I am blessed to have known Trey on this side of Heaven!! May God cover you all with His love, comfort and peace! We love you, Dale and Daronda