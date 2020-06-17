Olin Montgomery "Trey" Lacy III, 55, of Lake Charles, passed away at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 29, 2020, in a local hospital.
Trey was born on November 6, 1964, in Shreveport. His father's job took them to live many places including Morgan City, Venezuela, Lake Charles, Ohio, and finally settling in Longville where he was a graduate of South Beauregard High School. Trey was an active member of Church of the King and considered them his family.
He was an extraordinary individual with a huge heart that never met a stranger. Trey will be remembered for his strength, perseverance, gift of recall, and love for the Lord.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving parents, Beverly and Olin Lacy Jr. of Longville; brother, Michael Alan Lacy (Tamara) of Fulshear, Texas; nephews, Reagan and Kyler Lady of Fulshear, Texas; and a niece, Shannen Perez of Lafayette.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Kathleen "Katy" Grimshaw.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Church of the King.
Published in American Press on Jun. 17, 2020.