Olivia Grace Winstead, infant daughter of Ethan and Rebekah Winstead of Lake Charles, passed away at 12:04 a.m. on Sunday, July 21, 2019, in New Orleans, La.
Those left to cherish her memory are her parents; brother, Mason Winstead of Lake Charles; stepsister, Juliette Winstead; maternal grandparents, Jim and Kimberlee Gazzolo of Lake Charles; paternal grandparents, Robert and Carole Winstead of Moss Bluff; and aunts and uncles, Rachel and Joshua McClelland of Lake Charles, Vincent and Emily Gazzolo of Lake Charles, Sarah Gazzolo of Lake Charles, Eric and Rachel Winstead of Anacoco, and Evan Winstead and fiance Christan Pipes of Beaumont.
A private graveside service will be held at Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home.
The family would like to thank the NICU staff at Lake Charles Memorial for Women and Children's Hospital of New Orleans for their care and support of Olivia Grace.
Published in American Press on July 24, 2019