Olivia Jane Doyle, infant girl, left this earth and gained her angel wings at 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in a Baton Rouge hospital.
Those left to mourn her loss are her parents, Shyla Hardesty-Doyle and Austin Doyle of Lake Charles; sisters, Blair M. Doyle, Nickole R. Doyle, and Olivia's twin sister, Sophia Doyle; maternal grandmother, Kristie Qualls of Lake Charles; paternal grandmother, Chasity Conley of Westlake; maternal great grandfather, Gary Hardesty of Lake Charles; aunts, Kendra Moreno and Alidia Doyle; and godparents, Kelsey Qualls and Jayda Soileau.
She was preceded in death by maternal grandfather, Blair Hardesty; and maternal great-grandfather, Martin Telger.
Cremation was entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Sept. 17, 2019