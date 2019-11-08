|
Ollie Jewell Cavin, 94, died peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, with her family present.
Ollie was born in Cynthiana, Ky. She was a graduate of Cynthiana High School. She was an ACBL Life Master and an active member of the Lake Charles Duplicate Bridge Club. She was a member of First Christian Church and later a member of First Baptist Church. She was past president and member of the Calcasieu Parish Medical Society Alliance, a member of Southwest Louisiana Historical Association, and an active golf player at the Lake Charles Country Club. She belonged to the Krewe of Mystique and was Queen of Mystique in 1995 and a member and past queen of the Krewe of Barataria.
Those that are left to cherish her memory are her husband of 72 years, Elwyn Cavin, M.D.; son, Cliff Cavin and his wife Cathy; son, Steve Cavin and his wife Linda; daughter, Jocelyn and her husband Charles; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Service will be held in Lake Charles at Hixson Funeral Home, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of service. She will then be laid to rest at Oaklawn Cemetery in Centreville, Miss.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army or the .
Published in American Press on Nov. 8, 2019