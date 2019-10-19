|
|
Olton Billedeaux, 94, died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in his residence.
He was a native and lifelong resident of Sulphur. Olton was a World War II and Korean War U.S. Army veteran. He was of the Catholic faith. He enjoyed taking care of his dog, "Duke" and spending time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Patsy Billedeaux of Sulphur; his son, Jeff Billedeaux and wife Elaine; his niece, Carolyn Matney and husband James of Lake Charles; six grandchildren, Jared Billedeaux, Dustin Billedeaux, Greg Billedeaux Jr., Stoney Billedeaux, Tanya Billedeaux White and Tracey Harrington; twelve great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Greg Billedeaux and Keith Billedeaux; his siblings, Mary LeBlanc, Violet LeBrun, Pete Billedeaux and Adolus Billedeaux; and two granddaughters, Summer Billedeaux Trahan, and Marley Billedeaux.
A Celebration of Olton's Life will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home, led by Jody Barrilleaux, Celebrant. Burial will be in Big Woods Cemetery in Edgerly. Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Sunday with a rosary service at 6 p.m. and from 8:30 a.m. until the time of service Monday in the funeral home.
Published in American Press on Oct. 19, 2019