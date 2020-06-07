Oma "Jean" Miller Reed, 87, of Gillis, La passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Jean was born on Jan. 7, 1933 to Abra Miller and Anna Langley Miller.

Jean was born in Kinder, La, but resided in Gillis, La where she was a member of St. Theodore Catholic Church. Jean retired from the Calcasieu Parish School Board where she was a Cafeteria Manager.

She was preceded in death by her husband of more than 60 years, Joseph O.W. Reed, her son, John "Russell" Reed, and daughter, Martha "Gail" Reed Borne.

Those left to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Cathy Reed - Goos of Leesville, La, Karen Reed Buller and husband Rod of Leesville, La; three grandchildren, Joseph Gray Reed of Moss Bluff, La, Kristin Buller Bearce and husband Jason of Lumberton, Texass, Kandice Buller of Gillis, La; six Great grandchildren.

Visitation will be Monday, June 8, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. with a rosary at 11 a.m. at Hixson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff. Funeral service will be Monday at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Westlake Memorial Cemetery.

