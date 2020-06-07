Oma Miller "Jean" Reed
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Oma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Oma "Jean" Miller Reed, 87, of Gillis, La passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Jean was born on Jan. 7, 1933 to Abra Miller and Anna Langley Miller.
Jean was born in Kinder, La, but resided in Gillis, La where she was a member of St. Theodore Catholic Church. Jean retired from the Calcasieu Parish School Board where she was a Cafeteria Manager.
She was preceded in death by her husband of more than 60 years, Joseph O.W. Reed, her son, John "Russell" Reed, and daughter, Martha "Gail" Reed Borne.
Those left to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Cathy Reed - Goos of Leesville, La, Karen Reed Buller and husband Rod of Leesville, La; three grandchildren, Joseph Gray Reed of Moss Bluff, La, Kristin Buller Bearce and husband Jason of Lumberton, Texass, Kandice Buller of Gillis, La; six Great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Monday, June 8, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. with a rosary at 11 a.m. at Hixson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff. Funeral service will be Monday at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Westlake Memorial Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Send Flowers
JUN
8
Rosary
11:00 AM
Hixson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff
Send Flowers
JUN
8
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-2446
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved