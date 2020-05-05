On May 3, 2020, following a brave 6-year battle with complications from a brain aneurysm, Omer "Neil" Smith, left this world to enjoy peace and comfort in the arms of Jesus Christ, his Savior.

Neil was born on Febl. 2, 1953, in Lake Charles, La., to Omer B. and Loretta (Richard) Smith. He grew up in the place he called God's Country, Grand Chenier, La., where he enjoyed his greatest passions-hunting, fishing and alligator trapping in the marshes he loved.

He attended school at Grand Chenier Elementary and South Cameron High School, where he was an Honor Student and excelled in all sports, including being named State Champion in Wrestling. He went on to attend McNeese State University on a football scholarship and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Health and Human Performance. Neil worked for the Lake Charles Fire Department and offshore before finding his niche working for Shell Oil Company. He continued working in the oil field and water treatment business for GE and GE Water until his retirement in 2013.

Neil was blessed with a brilliant mind and strong back. There was nothing he felt he could not do, and he was correct. To quote Neil whenever he had a challenge, he would say, "I'm Neil Smith-I can do it." He was an avid reader of non-fiction and enjoyed learning and teaching others about history, geography, nature, science and horticulture. Nothing made him happier than to pass on knowledge and help to make someone more informed, more skilled and a wiser person. He was compassionate for those who had less than he and was extremely generous.

After living in Sulphur for several years, Neil moved to Carlyss to the home of his dreams with acreage and a fishpond! Neil set aside his usual weekend fishing trips to create his version of "Grand Chenier" planting fruit trees, cypress trees, live oaks, flowering bushes, and added ducks, geese and he even rescued several dogs over the years to make his paradise complete.

Neil enjoyed joking and teasing; he had a great sense of humor. He never met a stranger and could captivate a crowd with his "joie de vivre." He loved to dance and was light on his feet and the party started when he arrived.

Neil is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Kathleen (Guidry); his parents; his son, Josh and wife Treasure; and grandchildren, Eli and Mia; his daughter, Jessica (Beddoe) and husband Chris; and grandsons, Brooks, Briggs and Brody.

His wife wishes to thank Neil's caregivers, Judy Melancon, a true, loyal and long-time friend and Ducky Courmier, a Faith filled and loyal friend. With their help, it was possible for Neil to reside at home the last 4 months of his life and their presence helped her navigate through the tough times.

Others who deserve special thanks for helping in so many ways: Kristi, Charlie and Chas Sanner, Travis Stanford, Jennie Ballard and many friends who brought over food, kept in contact and prayed for us. Also, thanks to her Calcasieu Federation of Teachers family, who made it possible for her to work odd hours and take time off whenever Neil needed her.

A special thanks to Father Andrews Kollannoor, pastor of Our Lady of LaSalette in Sulphur, who visited and prayed daily for Neil and family. Truly Neil and Kathy were blessed beyond measure by the outpouring of love.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Neil's name to Our Lady of LaSalette Church in Sulphur.

Visitation and service will be private under the direction of Hixson-Sulphur Memorial.

