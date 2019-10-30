|
Ora Ann Hawkins Perego passed away peacefully on Oct. 23, 2019, in the University of Utah Hospital after onset of sudden illness from West Nile Virus. She was 85 years young. She was accompanied to the Pearly Gates of Heaven's Door by her daughter, Leisa Yvonne; son, Randolph "Randy" Lee; and grandsons, Justin Todd and Kenneth Lee III, as they watched over her during her last moments on this earth. There she met her husband Kenneth Lee Perego, M.D. who had preceded her in death by 7 years. Trumpets and horns surely sounded as she was ushered in by the Holy Spirit to meet her Holy Father Jesus. She is now void of the strife of this world and shall peacefully rest in the place that He had prepared for her. Her devotion to her Christ was strong and she would profess His Word to all who would listen. She was a long time member of First Baptist Church in Pineville, La. and served over the years in numerous communities. In her adult youth she sang in the choir at First Baptist Church in Westlake, La. where she was born and raised. She met her husband Kenneth at the Dry Creek Baptist Encampment in Dry Creek, La. In later years she gave her children the opportunity to experience the wonders of Dry Creek.
She worked as a corporate secretary for Pan American Oil Company first in Westlake, La. and then as an executive secretary at the corporate headquarters in New Orleans, La., while her husband attended Medical School at LSU New Orleans. She later helped him in his medical practices. She was an avid reader often consuming a 300 to 400 page book within a few days. She retained characters, plots and recalled themes easily. She was a devoted homemaker who could easily create a delicious Shrimp or Crawfish Etouffee. Her six layer chocolate fudge cake was beyond superb with many attempting to reproduce it with little success. She perfected chicken and dumplings. She just had a way in the kitchen and around the dinner table. She was an avid gardener and grew many of the delicious vegetables that she prepared. And boy could she play dominoes. There was never a celebration in her home that did not end with everyone around the kitchen table for a game of dominoes.
Her life centered on God and daily devotionals. She was more than devoted to her husband, Kenneth, of 68 years. His life was her life.Their love for each other was all consuming. Just as in Michelangelo's Creation of Adam atop the Sistene Chapel they would often extend their Index fingers toward one another. They gave life to each other. This was a practice for them long before they traveled to Rome together to see the Sistine Chapel in person.
She gave all she could to each of her children. She loved sharing the wonders of the universe with them. Early mornings saw her bundle everyone up, drive to an open viewing area, and search the sky for an approaching comet in the sky. She herself saw Haley's Comet atop Ayers Rock in Australia. That was in 1986 and she spoke of the great joy of that experience frequently. A night time drive to Galveston found her pulling over on the road to explain the mystery of a lunar eclipse. Evenings at this time of year, had her viewing the skies for "shooting stars" as the Orionid Meteor Shower passes from early October through early November. She watched her sons play high school football and took her daughter to beauty pageants. She encouraged her children to succeed in all endeavors. She helped with her son's major school project on the Blood Clotting Cascade. She was always so very proud of the adults that they had become and boasted about them maybe a little too much.
She is survived by two brothers and their spouses, Thomas Gary and Billie Hawkins, Nathan Donald "Don" and Sue Hawkins. She is preceded in death by her siblings Doris, Albert Lionel Hawkins, and Ervan Bray Hawkins. She is survived by her children and their spouses Alan Ray and Lucretia Perego, Randolph "Randy" Lee and Rebecca "Becky" Perego, Marlon Guy Perego, Leisa Yvonne and Chris Fornelius, and Kenneth Lee II and Wendy Perego. She has nine surviving grandchildren, Olivia Blair Perego, Ava Claire Perego, Brandi Nicole Perego and Jason, Joseph "JoJo" Perego, Jacob Perego, Justin Todd Fornelius, Ashley Ann Fornelius, Annslee Renee Perego, and Kenneth "Kenny" Lee Perego III. She is survived by five great grandchildren, Christian, Chloe, Camille, Alexander and Christian.
Visitation is on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Pineville from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Visitation will resume on Saturday morning at the First Baptist Church in Pineville, at 10 a.m. until the services at 11 a.m., with Dr. C. Stewart Holloway Officiating. Interment is to follow at Greenwood Memorial Park in Pineville.
Pallbearers honored to serve are Kenneth Perego, II, Joseph "JoJo" Perego, Jason Brutle, Nolan John Edwards, Harry Ingalls and Lynn Cavanaugh.
Published in American Press on Oct. 30, 2019